Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,577 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,594,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,839,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,276,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ ACHN) opened at $3.83 on Monday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ACHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-buys-23577-shares-of-achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc-achn.html.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.