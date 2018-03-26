Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Achaogen Inc (AKAO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Achaogen worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Achaogen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Achaogen by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,255,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after buying an additional 806,899 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in Achaogen by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 155,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Achaogen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Achaogen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 273,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ AKAO) opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Achaogen Inc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 83.14% and a negative net margin of 1,124.10%. sell-side analysts expect that Achaogen Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 527,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $5,437,452.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,697,752 shares in the company, valued at $58,743,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,146.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 778,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,996 and have sold 10,089 shares valued at $110,576. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAO. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

