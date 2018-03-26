Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,915,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ TTPH) opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.46, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.74. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,187.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. equities analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

In related news, insider Jacques Dumas sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $44,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc-ttph.html.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.