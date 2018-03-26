Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.75 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.19. 111,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a market capitalization of $4,850.00, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of -0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$31.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scotiabank Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Price Target to C$38.50” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/scotiabank-increases-canadian-apartment-properties-reit-car-un-price-target-to-c38-50-updated.html.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.