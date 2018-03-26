Insider Buying: Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) CEO Buys 25,281 Shares of Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) CEO Scott D. Flora purchased 25,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $98,595.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Invuity (IVTY) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 103,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.14. Invuity has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVTY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invuity by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invuity during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invuity during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invuity by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Invuity by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 883,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

