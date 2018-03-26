Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.28

Media headlines about Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scripps Networks Interactive earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0786165276315 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ SNI) remained flat at $$90.04 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $11,690.00, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. Scripps Networks Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $956.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.81 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

SNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scripps Networks Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

