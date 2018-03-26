Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Media stories about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seagate Technology earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.9077177473963 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ STX) traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,030.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 114.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. UBS set a $43.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seagate Technology to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $557,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $18,795,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,048 shares of company stock valued at $43,459,301. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

