Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sealed Air earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4202740170418 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. 1,983,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,563. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,882.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 74.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

