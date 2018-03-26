Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Select Medical reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Medical.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Select Medical by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 466,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 107,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical (NYSE SEM) traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 366,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2,400.46, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/select-medical-holdings-sem-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-23-billion.html.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.