Sempra Energy (SRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable Sempra Energy to provide emission-free power to customers. Over the next five years, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $24.8 billion. Such strong capital investment strategies have led the company to outperform its broader industry in last three months. Its recent Oncor buyout has added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. However, the company continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations and operational risks. Its operations are subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes due to fuel supply or transportation disruptions, natural calamities and accidents. Moreover, the Aliso Canyon leak has been pushing up its quarterly expenses.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.22. 329,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.63 and a 1-year high of $122.97. The company has a market cap of $27,822.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,919,000 after buying an additional 475,879 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,282 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Sempra Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,398,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,278,000 after purchasing an additional 796,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,424,000 after purchasing an additional 85,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,662,000 after purchasing an additional 199,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

