ONEOK (OKE) and Sempra Energy (SRE) Head-To-Head Survey

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ONEOK alerts:

This table compares ONEOK and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 3.19% 10.46% 3.19% Sempra Energy 2.28% 8.86% 2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Sempra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ONEOK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sempra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ONEOK has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ONEOK and Sempra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 6 8 0 2.57 Sempra Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56

ONEOK presently has a consensus target price of $60.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Sempra Energy has a consensus target price of $119.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than ONEOK.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONEOK and Sempra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $12.17 billion 1.92 $387.84 million $1.33 42.87 Sempra Energy $11.21 billion 2.51 $257.00 million $1.01 108.89

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Sempra Energy. ONEOK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sempra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONEOK pays out 231.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sempra Energy pays out 354.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Sempra Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ONEOK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ONEOK beats Sempra Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company operates through three business segments. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to contracted producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products primarily in the Mid-Continental, Permian Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments. As of December 31, 2016, SDG&E’s service area covered 4,100 square miles. Sempra South American Utilities operates Chilquinta Energia, which serves customers in the region of Valparaiso in central Chile. As of December 31, 2016, SoCalGas had natural gas franchises with the 12 counties and the 223 cities in its service territory. Sempra LNG & Midstream owns land in Simpson County, Mississippi Hub. Sempra LNG & Midstream owns land in Port Arthur, Texas. Sempra Renewables has operations, investments or development projects in the various United States markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.