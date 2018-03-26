Senomyx (SNMX) versus Burcon NutraScience (BUR) Financial Review

Senomyx (NASDAQ: SNMX) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BUR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Senomyx and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senomyx -4.31% -9.05% -5.82% Burcon NutraScience -3,417.46% -255.87% -113.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senomyx and Burcon NutraScience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senomyx $29.32 million 1.61 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -33.00 Burcon NutraScience $70,000.00 295.03 -$4.40 million ($0.12) -3.92

Senomyx has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience. Senomyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burcon NutraScience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Senomyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Burcon NutraScience shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Senomyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Senomyx has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senomyx and Burcon NutraScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senomyx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burcon NutraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senomyx presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Senomyx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Senomyx is more favorable than Burcon NutraScience.

Summary

Senomyx beats Burcon NutraScience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc. is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs. The Sweet Taste Program is focused on developing flavor ingredients or discovering natural sweeteners. The Savory Flavor Program is focused at flavor ingredients to be used in product categories, such as ready meals, sauces, soups and snack foods. The Bitter Blocker Program is focused on flavor ingredients used in products that contain bitter tastants. The Cooling Taste Program is focused at flavor ingredients used in products that consist of cooling agents. The salt taste modifier program is focused on reduction of the level of salt contained in packaged food and beverage products.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp (Burcon) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in development of functional and renewable plant proteins. The Company has developed a portfolio of composition, application and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The Company and its subsidiary have developed CLARISOY, a soy protein; and are developing Peazazz, a pea protein, and Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein, approximately three canola protein isolates. The Company’s products are targeted at the protein ingredient market and are particularly suited to health and wellness applications. The CLARISOY portfolio includes CLARISOY 100, 110, 120 and 150 for low potential of Hydrogen (pH) applications, and CLARISOY 170 and 180 for neutral applications. Peazazz is well-suited for use in low pH and neutral pH beverages, dairy alternative products, meal replacements, as well as a range of other healthy food and beverage product applications.

