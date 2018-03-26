Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2078385057095 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 901,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,262. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,531.16, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $204,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

