Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.8182882489093 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at $8.20 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $333.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.44% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

