Sexcoin Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Sexcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Sexcoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $538.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sexcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.01896040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005257 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Sexcoin Coin Profile

Sexcoin (SXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,436,626 coins. The official website for Sexcoin is www.sexcoin.info. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Sexcoin Coin Trading

Sexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Sexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sexcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

