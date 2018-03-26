SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

SGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.16 ($15.01).

Shares of SGL stock opened at €11.41 ($14.09) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €8.09 ($9.99) and a fifty-two week high of €14.70 ($18.15). The firm has a market cap of $1,570.00 and a P/E ratio of -87.77.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, the Asia Pacific/Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for the chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers, special heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and supplementary components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

