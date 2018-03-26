Shadow Token Reaches Market Cap of $175,333.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $175,333.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00721329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00144278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179539 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

