Shaw Communications (SJR) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Shaw Communications (SJR) traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $18.95. 745,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,084. The company has a market capitalization of $9,306.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

