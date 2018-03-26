QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 77,649 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,484,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,714,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,446,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387,347 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,519,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,077,848,000 after purchasing an additional 499,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,938 shares of company stock worth $6,137,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $79,436.28, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.28%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

