Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,693,184 shares, an increase of 2.8% from the February 28th total of 2,619,043 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) remained flat at $$0.31 on Monday. 165,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,411. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/short-interest-in-houston-american-energy-co-husa-rises-by-2-8.html.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties in the United States Gulf Coast region and in South America. The Company’s oil and gas assets and operations are primarily in Colombia and in the onshore Gulf Coast region, particularly Texas and Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.