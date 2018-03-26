Sierra Metals (SMT) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. Scotiabank currently has a C$3.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$3.30. 16,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,409. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $480.30, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is focused on the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The Company’s segments are Peru and Mexico. It has over three producing mining properties. Its Peruvian Operation (Peru) includes the Yauricocha Mine, its near-mine concessions, and exploration and early-stage properties.

