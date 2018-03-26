Signatum Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signatum has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Signatum has a market capitalization of $273,112.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192634 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00142363 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

