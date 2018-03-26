Simon David Arnsby Buys 148,900 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) insider Simon David Arnsby bought 148,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,785.00.

Simon David Arnsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Simon David Arnsby bought 30,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Simon David Arnsby bought 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Simon David Arnsby bought 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Simon David Arnsby purchased 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Simon David Arnsby purchased 4,500 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,565.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon David Arnsby purchased 25,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Simon David Arnsby purchased 66,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,940.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon David Arnsby purchased 40,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC) traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 166,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,784. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.91. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc (Xebec) is a provider of gas purification and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas, nitrogen, oxygen, helium and hydrogen markets. The Company is engaged in the design and manufacturing of filtration, purification, separation and dehydration equipment for gases and compressed air.

