SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Given a $87.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) has been given a $87.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS set a $71.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE SITE) opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2,911.82, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $115,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $469,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,840 shares of company stock worth $3,115,300 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 221,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 124,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

