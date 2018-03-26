Skycoin Price Reaches $9.36 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $9.36 or 0.00114304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $72.38 million and $297,177.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00731365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012218 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148311 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00185686 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,731,114 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

