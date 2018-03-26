Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00115228 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and approximately $302,722.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00720650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012621 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00140851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00181108 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,731,114 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not possible to purchase Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

