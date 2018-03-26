Slothcoin (SLOTH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Slothcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $705.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded 78.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Slothcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00764926 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00148816 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00184702 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Slothcoin

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

