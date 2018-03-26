Slothcoin (CRYPTO:SLOTH) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Slothcoin has traded 70.7% lower against the dollar. One Slothcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $765.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00719382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00140599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00180185 BTC.

Slothcoin Profile

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Slothcoin

Slothcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy Slothcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slothcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slothcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

