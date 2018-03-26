Smart Sand Inc (SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will report $46.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.48 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $46.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.22 million to $249.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $279.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $267.12 million to $291.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SND shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,667,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,534,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 230,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 237.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 847,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 596,398 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,979. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.21.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

