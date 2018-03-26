Solarflarecoin Reaches Market Cap of $49,517.00 (SFC)

Solarflarecoin (CURRENCY:SFC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Solarflarecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Solarflarecoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Solarflarecoin has a market cap of $49,517.00 and $90.00 worth of Solarflarecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solarflarecoin alerts:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007858 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000356 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002095 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 68.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004502 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Solarflarecoin Profile

SFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. Solarflarecoin’s total supply is 14,083,450 coins. The official website for Solarflarecoin is solarflarecoin.us. Solarflarecoin’s official Twitter account is @solarflarecoin.

Buying and Selling Solarflarecoin

Solarflarecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Solarflarecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solarflarecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solarflarecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solarflarecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solarflarecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.