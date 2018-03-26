Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comerica (CMA) Share Price

Press coverage about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.941104442527 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Comerica to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Comerica from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Comerica (NYSE CMA) traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,792. The stock has a market cap of $15,845.25, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.30 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $397,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $5,782,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,006 shares of company stock worth $26,250,992. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

