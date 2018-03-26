Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CoStar Group (CSGP) Stock Price

News headlines about CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoStar Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.9351139259011 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $366.83. The stock had a trading volume of 213,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,369. The company has a market cap of $13,045.35, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $197.55 and a 12-month high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CoStar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.10.

In other news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 12,100 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.09, for a total transaction of $4,308,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.69, for a total value of $442,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,961. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

