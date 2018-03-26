Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Artio Global Investors (ART) Share Price

Media coverage about Artio Global Investors (NYSE:ART) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Artio Global Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9243834423165 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Artio Global Investors (NYSE:ART) remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Monday.

About Artio Global Investors

Artio Global Investors Inc (Investors) is an asset management company. Investors provide investment management services to institutional and mutual fund clients. The Company also offers select group of other equity and fixed income strategies, including High Grade Fixed Income, High Yield, International Equity and Global Equity.

