Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5241558659594 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) traded up $6.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,620.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $101.83 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

