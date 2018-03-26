Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price

Headlines about Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zoetis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0887285409757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoetis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Zoetis (ZTS) traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.73. 3,089,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.85. Zoetis has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $39,111.45, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $625,413.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,923.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,952 shares of company stock worth $9,219,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-zoetis-zts-stock-price-updated.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.