Alkermes (ALKS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4159360454487 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ ALKS) traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $60.66. 539,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,371. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8,975.64, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $583,836.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,184 shares of company stock worth $7,184,948. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

