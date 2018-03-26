Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price

Media stories about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4985571434979 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. 1,399,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $7,235.30, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.04.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-helmerich-payne-hp-stock-price.html.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.