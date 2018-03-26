Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price

Media coverage about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.3099368149923 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of SeaChange International (SEAC) remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,229. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

