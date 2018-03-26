Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Medicines (MDCO) Share Price

News headlines about The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Medicines earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.99182192224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,342.16, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.71 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,035.27% and a negative return on equity of 316.40%. The Medicines’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Medicines (MDCO) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-the-medicines-mdco-share-price.html.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.