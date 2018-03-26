Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stock Price

News coverage about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6674211117993 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. 1,071,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,751. The firm has a market cap of $37,118.25, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

