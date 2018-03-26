Merus (MRUS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7127805452378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Merus (NASDAQ MRUS) opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.09. Merus has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Merus

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

