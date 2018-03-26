TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransUnion earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7653826613367 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransUnion to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,946. The stock has a market cap of $10,467.04, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.83 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 50,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,638.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $82,534.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,336. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-transunion-tru-stock-price-updated.html.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.