Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) Given News Sentiment Score of -0.08

News coverage about Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) has been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Tax earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7080688750389 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Liberty Tax (TAX) traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,775. Liberty Tax has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.66, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Liberty Tax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Tax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Tax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Liberty Tax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc is the holding company for JTH Tax, Inc The Company is a provider of tax preparation services. The Company provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products in the United States and Canada. The Company’s tax preparation services and related tax settlement products are offered primarily through franchised locations.

