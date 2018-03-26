Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ekso Bionics earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.345878936359 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of Ekso Bionics (EKSO) traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ekso-bionics-ekso-stock-price-updated.html.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.