Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Stock Price

News stories about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7953869319554 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE TRQ) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. 15,291,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,540.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Turquoise Hill Resources’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

