Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enphase Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6884126636119 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ ENPH) opened at $4.83 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Enphase Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,232.10% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Howard Weber sold 77,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $300,897.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,720.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Humberto Garcia sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $45,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,537 shares of company stock worth $351,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

