Harmonic (HLIT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News stories about Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harmonic earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.9411041401473 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $319.57, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.01. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $36,906.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,368.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $35,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,609 shares in the company, valued at $333,969.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,234 shares of company stock valued at $198,506. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

