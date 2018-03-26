Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Town Sports International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.8957445471446 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ CLUB) traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 69,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,392. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.64 million. analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $94,673.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,388.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,483 shares of company stock valued at $147,494 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-town-sports-international-club-stock-price-updated.html.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.