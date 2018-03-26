Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Share Price

Media coverage about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0566216835386 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,159.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $795.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.30 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 11.51%. equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HY. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $59,481.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-hyster-yale-materials-handling-hy-share-price.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.