Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

News stories about Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Restoration Robotics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2916208193845 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Restoration Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ HAIR) traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 70,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,920. Restoration Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc is a medical device company. The Company designs and develops the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System, a physician-assisted system to harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using algorithms. It offers machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as develops interfaces to manage these technologies.

